Kentucky pension system wins major court victory that could prevent financial ruin

In a major decision that could help protect the financial viability of Kentucky’s pension system, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled that Centerstone cannot use its 2013 Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization to escape its pension obligations.

Centerstone, a nonprofit mental health provider in Louisville formerly known as Seven Counties Services, hoped to walk away from its estimated $130 million in liabilities to the Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages the state’s pension fund. Judges in other courts had approved of Centerstone’s plan.

Kentucky’s beleaguered $2 billion pension fund for state workers, which has only 13% of the assets it needs for future obligations, faced a potential ticking time bomb in this case.

The Supreme Court, though, said Centerstone has a statutory obligation to KRS, not a contractual obligation, which bankruptcy does not erase.

“The Kentucky General Assembly in unmistakable language identified the relationship between (KRS) and its members as an ‘inviolable contract,’” the court wrote.

While Centerstone’s $130 million liability is a hefty sum, an even bigger concern for state pension officials was whether the dozen regional mental-health nonprofits remaining in KRS would use bankruptcy as their own escape route if the Supreme Court allowed it for Centerstone.

Several of those nonprofit organizations have been fighting with KRS in court for years, attempting different strategies to move employees out of the state retirement system and cut their pension contribution costs. But no one else has tried bankruptcy — yet.

In the meantime, the Kentucky legislature this summer passed a pension bill for “quasi-governmental” agencies, including the mental health nonprofits, that allows them to exit KRS if they are willing to pay off their liabilities, either in one lump sum or over 30 years.