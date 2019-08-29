Bevin administration can reject Andy Beshear’s legal contracts, Supreme Court says

Beshear: ‘Shame on’ Senate President Stivers for politicizing drug crisis Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear described as "silly" an accusation by state Senate President Robert Stivers on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, that Kentucky's lawsuit against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma was settled to hide Beshear's potential c Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear described as "silly" an accusation by state Senate President Robert Stivers on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, that Kentucky's lawsuit against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma was settled to hide Beshear's potential c

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear cannot hire outside lawyers to assist his office in suing the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid epidemic because those legal contracts were opposed by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration and the General Assembly, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

In 2017, Beshear’s office sought to hire outside counsel on a contingency fee basis to help investigate and pursue litigation against drug manufacturers and distributors, ultimately awarding a contract to the law firm of Morgan & Morgan. The attorney general currently has nine opioid-related lawsuits pending.

However, the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet rejected the Morgan & Morgan contract, as did the legislature’s Government Contract Review Committee.

Beshear, a frequent critic of Bevin’s, is challenging Bevin’s re-election this November.

Last year, Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled that Beshear could hire outside attorneys without approval from the Bevin Administration. Shepherd wrote that Bevin’s power to implement executive authority “does not authorize him to micro-manage or dictate legal strategy and tactics to the state’s independently-elected chief lawyer who represents all citizens.”

But the Supreme Court on Thursday reversed Shepherd. In a decision written by Chief Justice John Minton, the high court ruled that Beshear “is subject to the contracting-oversight requirements of the Model Procurement Code, and that the committee and (finance cabinet) Secretary Landrum did not act inappropriately by disapproving and ultimately canceling the contract.”

“Simply put, the committee and Secretary Landrum considered relevant factors and decided to cancel the contract based on those factors, making it impossible for a reviewing court to say that the decision to cancel was a ‘clear error of judgment,’” Minton wrote. “We find that the committee and Secretary Landrum did not act arbitrarily in deciding to cancel the contract between the (attorney general’s office) and the Morgan & Morgan team.”