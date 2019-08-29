Key witness says father of Alison Lundergan Grimes secretly paid him for campaign work

‘That’s just wrong.’ Attorney for Jerry Lundergan says charges are politically motivated. Jerry Lundergan's attorney, J Guthrie True, speaks to press outside of federal courthouse downtown after both Lundergan and Dale Emmons made their first court appearance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jerry Lundergan's attorney, J Guthrie True, speaks to press outside of federal courthouse downtown after both Lundergan and Dale Emmons made their first court appearance.

Jonathan Hurst, a longtime political consultant for Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, testified in federal court Thursday that Grimes’ father, Jerry Lundergan, paid him for political work in 2011 that was not reimbursed by Grimes’ campaign as she ran for secretary of state that year.

Hurst, who worked on Grimes’ 2011 campaign and later became the campaign manager for her 2014 U.S. Senate race, said he handled mailers — the political fliers that pepper people’s mailboxes in campaign season — for Grimes’ secretary of state campaign. He said Lundergan wrote him checks from GCL Company (another name for a Lundergan company called SR Holding) for $107,849 and $47,350 during the 2011 campaign.

Hurst said he later found out Lundergan was never repaid by the campaign for the cost.

“I learned the mailers were not reimbursed by the campaign,” Hurst said Thursday.

Hurst is a key witness in the federal government’s case that Lundergan and Democratic political operative Dale Emmons made illegal corporate contributions to Grimes’ 2014 campaign against U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Hurst was originally a target of the investigation, according to a search warrant obtained by the Herald-Leader, but later agreed to testify against Lundergan and Emmons for immunity in the case.

Hurst said he found out the campaign did not reimburse Lundergan shortly after Grimes won in 2011, but he did not report it.

“I wasn’t gonna report my own client,” Hurst said.

The two checks are a fraction of the $304,257.51 Lundergan paid Hurst between January 2010 and November 9, 2011, according to the search warrant.

The checks from 2011 are not part of the federal case against Lundergan and Emmons because they were for a state race and fall outside of the federal government’s jurisdiction. Hurst did not get immunity from any state probe into the manner, but Attorney General Andy Beshear is not currently investigating the alleged campaign finance crimes.

Lawyers for the government are attempting to use the 2011 payments to show that Lundergan made it a practice to pay consultants directly without seeking reimbursement from the campaign. The defense has argued Lundergan simply forgot to get reimbursed during a hectic start to Grimes’ 2014 Senate bid.

Attorneys for Lundergan and Emmons fought to prevent the government from introducing evidence related to Grimes’ campaigns for secretary of state, but Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled they were relevant to the case.