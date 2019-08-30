Testimony: Dad of Alison Grimes left $20K in cash, $25K check in consultant’s couch

Jerry Lundergan left the federal courthouse on in Lexington after his first appearance on campaign finance charges in 2018. cbertram@herald-leader.com

Lexington businessman Jerry Lundergan left $20,000 in cash and a $25,000 check in the couch of a political consultant’s home to pay for work the consultant did for Lundergan’s daughter, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, in her 2015 re-election campaign, the consultant testified Friday.

The implication of the testimony was that Lundergan was making a secret, illegal contribution to support Grimes’ campaign.

The consultant, Jonathan Hurst, said Lundergan intended the money as a payment to do mailings for Grimes’ campaign, but Lundergan wrote “Boy Scouts” in the memo line describing the purpose of the check.

Hurst said Lundergan left the check and cash in a bag in a couch at Hurst’s home in Louisville in October 2015.

Hurst said he did not cash the check, drawn on a Lundegran company called S.R. Holding, or spend the money. He said he told Lundergan he could only do work, such as campaign mailings, if the Grimes campaign paid for it.

The cash and check were still at Hurst’s house in January 2016 when FBI agents searched the house as part of an investigation of whether Lundergan made illegal contributions to Grimes’ 2014 U.S. Senate campaign. Grimes, a Democrat, faced U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in that race.

A federal grand jury ultimately indicted Lundergan and Dale Emmons, a longtime political consultant, on several charges, including taking part in a scheme to make prohibited corporate campaign contributions to Grimes’ 2014 campaign.

They are on trial in federal court in Frankfort, where Hurst testified.

Hurst was once a target of the investigation but received immunity under a deal to testify for the prosecution.