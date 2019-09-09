‘A scare tactic.’ Bevin blasts Beshear for ad that claims school lights might go out.

jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin took issue Monday with a new TV campaign ad by his Democratic opponent, Andy Beshear, that suggests Bevin has cut education funding so much that some schools might be forced to close.

“Imagine having just one school in your community and the lights are turned off forever,” says Jacqueline Coleman, Beshear’s running mate.

“That could happen with Gov. Bevin’s education cuts,” Beshear then says.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bevin, at a campaign news conference in front of the Governor’s Mansion, called the ad “a scare tactic” and showed a video produced by his campaign that touted his record on education and pensions.

The main funding formula for K-12 schools has increased to a record high under Bevin, though those increases have not kept up with inflation, which was also true under former Gov. Steve Beshear, who is Andy Beshear’s father.

Andy Beshear said in a news release he was referring to Bevin’s cuts to higher education and a proposal Bevin pushed that would have cut pension benefits for teachers. He also said Bevin would take away already-scarce resources from public schools to fund vouchers for private schools.

The Bevin video claimed he was the first Kentucky governor to fully fund the state’s pension systems. That isn’t true, but he is the first governor to do so in the last two decades. He also said he is the first governor to use 100 percent of Kentucky Lottery proceeds for education, as politicians had originally promised decades ago.

The video said that after eight years of former Gov. Steve Beshear, the teachers’ pension fund had $8 billion in additional debt while the “Beshear administration systematically raided the pension fund and spent the money elsewhere in the budget.”

Asked why the Kentucky Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ group, supports Beshear instead of him in the Nov. 5 general election for governor, Bevin said it’s because the KEA is interested in power.

Beshear’s campaign said its TV ad “sets the record straight and holds this governor accountable for failing Kentucky families and trying to undermine public education.”

“Matt Bevin can’t run and hide from the disastrous record of bullying teachers, tearing down public education and trying to illegally cut pensions,” said Beshear campaign manager Eric Hyers. “Instead of holding wild and unhinged press conferences, this governor should explain why he spent last month insulting, investigating and threatening to fire teachers.”

Last month, the Bevin Administration claimed that more than 1,000 teachers broke the law by calling in sick while protesting pension legislation at the Capitol. The Courier Journal reported that his administration tried to use police surveillance footage to investigate educators.

This story will be updated.