Has Bevin or Beshear raised more in Kentucky’s governor race? Depends on who you ask.

‘A clear contrast.’ Gov. Matt Bevin previews race with Democrat Andy Beshear After winning the Republican nomination in his re-election bid, Gov. Matt Bevin said he and Democrat Andy Beshear will offer Kentucky voters a "very clear and distinct choice to make." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After winning the Republican nomination in his re-election bid, Gov. Matt Bevin said he and Democrat Andy Beshear will offer Kentucky voters a "very clear and distinct choice to make."

The gubernatorial campaigns of Attorney General Andy Beshear and Gov. Matt Bevin released their spin Friday on fundraising totals with less than two months to go in their contentious race for Kentucky governor.

The Kentucky Registry of Election Finance has not yet released detailed financial reports that were due Friday, but Bevin’s campaign said it has collected $6.3 million in its campaign so far, while the Beshear campaign said it has raised $6.7 million.

The Beshear campaign’s number, however, includes money raised by the Kentucky Democratic Party — $1.3 million since the primary —while Bevin’s campaign does not include money from the Republican Party of Kentucky. Bevin’s report, though, does include at least $2 million the governor lent his own campaign.

“Governor Bevin is grateful for the incredible support he’s received in this campaign,” said Davis Paine, Bevin’s campaign manager. “Kentuckians support the Bevin-Alvarado ticket because they want Kentucky to keep moving forward.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Beshear has been fundraising feverishly to stay competitive with a governor who can drop millions into his own campaign at any time. In August, when Bevin was requiring people to give a minimum donation of $6,000 to his campaign (and an additional $10,000 to the state Republican Party) to get a picture with President Donald Trump, Beshear held back-to-back fundraisers in Lexington. The next day, he was in Lexington again, at Belle’s, for another fundraiser.

“Our strong grassroots fundraising matches what we’re hearing every day on the doors and at picnics, parades and events across the Commonwealth: Kentuckians are fired up to elect Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman,” said Beshear campaign manager Eric Hyers. “It is clear that this campaign will have the resources it needs to persuade undecided voters and ensure that Beshear supporters turn out to vote on November 5th.”

Pro-Bevin groups have spent almost $2 million more than pro-Beshear groups on television and radio ads through the general election, according to Medium Buying, a group that tracks political advertising purchases. The Bevin campaign and groups supporting it have spent $3.83 million through Friday while the Beshear campaign and groups supporting it have spent $1.88 million.