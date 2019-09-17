Lawsuit seeks to remove GOP attorney general nominee Daniel Cameron from KY ballot

Daniel Cameron, left, and Greg Stumbo.

A new lawsuit seeks to have Republican attorney general nominee Daniel Cameron’s name removed from the Nov. 5 election ballot, arguing that he lacks the eight years of experience as a “practicing attorney” required for the office by Kentucky’s constitution.

The Kentucky Bar Association admitted Cameron on Oct. 21, 2011, which means the election will be held eight years after he was licensed to begin practicing law. But Cameron, who is 33, spent the next two years serving as a clerk for U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove in Frankfort and London.

Judicial clerks may not practice law during their clerkships, as explained to them in their formal ethics guidelines, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Jefferson Circuit Court by Joseph L. Jackson of Louisville. Also, Jackson alleges, Kentucky courts define the practice of law as using legal knowledge to represent the needs of a client, which Cameron did not do while assisting a judge.

“A federal judicial clerkship cannot reasonably be considered the ‘practice of law’ as defined by the Kentucky Supreme Court because it does not involve any legal service to ‘one requiring the services,’ as there is no client involved in federal judicial clerkships,” Jackson alleges. “The practice of law while a federal judicial clerk is generally not permitted under the applicable ethical guidelines.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cameron’s opponent, Democrat Greg Stumbo, a former attorney general and Kentucky House speaker, frequently argues on the campaign trail that Cameron is too inexperienced to serve as the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Jackson’s attorneys are Ben Gastel and David O’Brien Suetholz of the Nashville-based firm of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings.

“I assumed based on the nature of the allegations that we’re going to move pretty quickly to ask for a hearing,” Gastel said Tuesday.

The Cameron campaign was still trying to review the lawsuit Tuesday afternoon and had no immediate comment, said campaign manager John Hughes.

The lawsuit names Cameron, the secretary of state’s office and the Kentucky Board of Elections as defendants. If successful, it could leave the Republican Party of Kentucky scrambling to find a replacement for Cameron on the ballot. Even if Jackson doesn’t prevail in court, the suit focuses attention on Cameron’s relatively short legal career to date.

After his clerkship, Cameron worked as legal counsel for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in Washington, and then moved to Louisville in 2017 to establish himself as a lawyer/lobbyist at the firm of Frost Brown Todd.

With the backing of McConnell’s large network of supporters, including big spending by an outside group affiliated with McConnell, Cameron defeated state Sen. Wil Schroder in the GOP primary for attorney general in May.