Kentucky scrapping plan for Real ID driver’s licenses. Will it meet 2020 deadline?

Although release of the two new licenses have been delayed, a Transportation Cabinet video explains how Kentucky licenses will be more secure; their prices and differences; and when residents will have to use them and where.

Kentucky is scrapping its long-delayed plan to issue Real ID driver’s licenses, which will be needed late next year to board domestic airline flights, in all 120 counties.

Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas notified the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks and the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts by letter Sept. 6 that Kentucky is halting its plan to distribute the enhanced-security licenses in the offices of circuit court clerks.

The state started a pilot program earlier this year to distribute Real ID licenses in Franklin and Woodford counties in the circuit court clerk’s offices, but Thomas said in his letter that this is “not a sustainable long-term model.”

Instead, he said, regional centers should be set up where drivers could apply for Real ID licenses. Traditional licenses still would be available at local circuit clerks’ offices but could not be used for domestic airline flights and access to federal military bases and other sites beginning Oct. 1, 2020.

Thomas said the state is trying to secure funding for the regional centers and hopes to work with state and local court officials to quickly develop a plan.

Knox Circuit Court Clerk Greg Helton, who is president of the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks, was to meet with Thomas Wednesday afternoon. He said his group will have a statement after the meeting.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, and House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said they were open to the new plan.

Stivers said money for the centers would come from the Transportation Cabinet’s budget or an appropriation by the legislature. It was not immediately clear how many regional centers would be needed, how much they would cost and where they would be located.

Stivers said he understood that circuit clerks did not like the additional workload required by the new license.

Next October, Kentuckians will need a Real ID license or an existing license accompanied by a passport or other valid federal ID to board a plane.

Kentucky has received several extensions to implement the new high-security licensing system required by a 2005 federal law, aimed at stopping terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.

Gov. Matt Bevin signed legislation in 2017 to bring Kentucky into compliance with the federal regulations. A year earlier, he had urged lawmakers to pass a similar bill, only to veto it when it arrived on his desk.

Members of the Tea Party claimed the law, which was enacted in response to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, could be used to invade their privacy.

This story will be updated.