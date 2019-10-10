McGrath raises $10.7 million in first three months of campaign to challenge McConnell

SHARE COPY LINK

Former Marine Corps pilot Amy McGrath’s 2020 U.S. Senate campaign said it raised $10.7 million in its first three months of fundraising, a whopping sum that allows her to compete financially with her potential Republican opponent, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

“Mitch McConnell has never faced an opponent like Amy McGrath,” said Mark Nickolas, McGrath’s campaign manager. “Not only does a new independent poll show the race tied, but more than a quarter-million grassroots donations — from all 120 Kentucky counties — have provided us a record-shattering first quarter of nearly $11 million to take down McConnell and his self-serving special interest allies. Change is coming.”

McGrath’s total is still less than the $11 million McConnell, a prolific fundraiser, has raised for his reelection bid so far. His campaign has not yet released how much he raised in the quarter and reports are not due until Oct. 15.

In the first week of her campaign, McGrath had already raised $5 million.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The campaign has not said what percentage of donations came from Kentucky, where some Democrats were critical of early missteps in her campaign.

McConnell’s campaign, which also raises large amounts of money from donors in other states, said McGrath’s campaign is fueled by liberals in coastal states.

“Far-left liberal activists from New York and California absolutely hate the fact that Kentucky’s values, culture and priorities are put at the front of the line as long as Mitch McConnell leads the Senate,” said campaign manager Kevin Golden. “They can flood her campaign with millions but they can’t vote in Kentucky.“

Though several Kentucky Democrats have talked about launching a primary bid against McGrath, including Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones and House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins, her $10.7 million war chest could be a key deterrent in keeping them out of the race.

Democrat Mike Broihier, from Lincoln County, has not yet released his fundraising numbers.