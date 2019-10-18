Kentucky plans to lease private prison to reduce overcrowding at jails

Kentucky plans to lease a private prison in Floyd County and move hundreds of inmates there to make a dent in overcrowding that has pushed some county jails far past their capacity.

The state will pay the owner of the prison, Nashville-based CoreCivic, to use the facility in Wheelwright, which was once known as Otter Creek but will now be called the Southeast State Correctional Complex.

State officials announced the plan Friday in Wheelwright. It is expected to employ 193 people in a county hit hard by the coal downturn. Job fairs are expected to begin next week.

The contract with CoreCivic hasn’t been finalized, but when it is, two of three prisons the company owns in Kentucky, which were all closed at one point, will be back in business.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The state announced a deal in 2017 to move 800 inmates from an aging state prison to CoreCivic’s Lee Adjustment Center in Lee County.

The Floyd County prison housed 650 inmates before it closed in 2012, and the hope is to move that many back into the prison, state Justice Secretary John Tilley said.

Rather than pay CoreCivic to house inmates, as the state does at the Lee County facility, the plan is to lease the Floyd County prison and hire employees on the state payroll to operate it.

Kentucky’s history with private prisons has not been altogether smooth, but for many people in Floyd County, the news of 200 jobs was as welcome as rain on a parched field.

“This is huge for Floyd County,” said Judge-Executive Robert Williams.

The economy of the county, like others in Eastern Kentucky and Central Appalachia, has been hurt by a sharp drop in coal jobs since 2011.

There were 257 coal jobs in Floyd County in the second quarter of this year, down from 599 in 2011, according to the state Energy and Environment Cabinet

The benefit of the planned jobs at the prison in Wheelwright will spread through the economy, said Mayor Don “Booty” Hall.

“It makes everything do good — your stores, your gas stations, your restaurants,” Hall said.

The state will be able to begin hiring after the lease with CoreCivic is final, said corrections Commissioner Kathleen Kenney.

Some experienced officers would be moved to the Wheelwright facility from other state prisons.

Local officials said CoreCivic has kept a few employees at the prison to maintain it, so it’s in good shape.

Kenney said the prison may need some security modifications, but the hope is to be able to move inmates at the beginning of the year.

“We will be very focused on activating this facility as quickly as we can and as safely as we can,” Kenney said.

Tilley said the plan to lease the prison, instead of paying CoreCivic to run it, was the best way to expedite getting it in operation.

The Department of Corrections will run the prison with budgeted money it has the discretion to use, Tilley said.

Officials did not have a final figure available on that cost.

The state will save some money by not paying local jails to house state inmates, but opening a new prison will be an additional net cost to taxpayers.

Tilley said the administration would prefer not to have to spend the money, but needs to whittle down the number of state prisoners in county jails.

Aerial photograph of the Lee Adjustment Center in Beattyville, in Lee County. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

The Herald-Leader recently documented serious overcrowding in county jails resulting from holding state prisoners, creating potentially dangerous conditions.

Tilley said of the 76 full-service local jails in Kentucky, 37 are at 140 percent of capacity, and 10 have more than double the number of inmates they’re rated to house.

Inmates are the responsibility of the state once they’re sentenced on a felony conviction, but the state doesn’t have enough beds in its 12 prisons to hold all of them.

There are more than 2,000 people in local jails awaiting transfer to state prisons but there is no space for them, Tilley said.

State lawmakers approved changes in 2011 aimed at reducing the prison population and holding down costs, which run hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

Tilley, a former state legislator, pushed those reforms, which included reducing penalties for some drug-possession crimes, greater focus on getting people into drug treatment and more use of parole supervision to move inmates out of prison.

The state’s prison population dropped below 20,000 in 2013 as a result, but has since gone back up.

On Thursday, there were just over 24,000 inmates in state prisons, county jails and halfway houses.

It’s clear from the numbers that re-opening the Floyd County prison won’t eliminate overcrowding in Kentucky.

The state is exploring other options, Tilley said, including the potential to reopen CoreCivic’s third prison in Kentucky, which is in Marion County.

One reason prison beds filled back up was the state’s problem with drug abuse.

But administration officials also have argued that court officials are not using tools such as diversion and pretrial release as aggressively as possible, meaning low-risk offenders stay in jail, driving up costs.

Bevin’s administration pushed a package of additional changes last year aimed at stopping the growth in Kentucky’s inmate rolls, including reducing some non-violent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors; raising the amount of money needed to trigger a felony charge from $500 to $2,000; and increasing the use of parole.

Supporters said the changes would reduce the state’s prison population and cut costs without compromising public safety, but some prosecutors and judges objected that the proposal made too many big changes too quickly.

The bill didn’t get called for a vote in the House.

The administration will try again in the next legislative session, Tilley said.

“We support a significant reduction in population, a common-sense approach to this,” he said.

Without additional reforms, the state will continue to face higher costs for incarceration, Tilley said.

Kentucky once paid CoreCivic to house inmates at all three of its prisons in Kentucky, but had stopped using all three by 2013.

The state stopped using the Floyd County prison after accusations that guards had sexually abused female inmates.

The prison in Lee County was the scene of a riot in 2004 in which inmates, many from Vermont, burned the administration building and damaged a housing unit.

An official from Vermont said the inmates had complained about irritants that included limited recreation, small food portions and a disciplinary crackdown.

Tilley said Kentucky officials insisted on a number of standards to guard against potential problems when the state signed a deal in 2017 to return inmates to the Lee Adjustment Center.

They include a requirement for CoreCivic to use as many employees as at a state-run prison, with the state doing background checks on employees; a requirement for CoreCivic to provide the same level of services, such as health care and education, as at a state facility; and a full-time video feed that state officials can monitor.

Kenney said the arrangement has worked well.