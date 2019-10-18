President Trump is coming to Rupp Arena to stump for Bevin the day before the election

President Donald Trump took the stage at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum in Richmond in 2018 to endorse 6th district congressman Andy Barr for his race for re-election. mdorsey@herald-leader.com

President Donald Trump is coming to Lexington.

The Trump campaign announced late Friday that the president is coming to Rupp Arena on Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. the day before Kentucky’s gubernatorial election.

Gov. Matt Bevin has been touting his friendship with the president on the campaign trail and promised the president would return to the state after he spoke at the American Veterans conference in Louisville earlier this year.

Republicans are hoping for a “Trump bump” from the President, as Bevin faces a tough reelection bid against Attorney General Andy Beshear. The latest independent poll put the race at a dead heat heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

The poll showed that Trump remains popular in Kentucky, with a 57 percent approval rating in the state and said 65 percent of Kentuckians oppose impeaching the president.