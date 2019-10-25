Vice President Mike Pence to campaign for Bevin in Kentucky next week

Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly scheduled to be in Kentucky to campaign for Gov. Matt Bevin and other Republican candidates next week.

Pence will appear alongside Bevin, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers and others at a rally and fish fry at the Laurel London Optimist Club in London at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 1, according to a Facebook post shared by London and Laurel County Tourism.

President Donald Trump will hold a rally at Rupp Arena on Nov. 4, the day before the election.

This will mark Pence’s fourth visit to Kentucky this year. He appeared with the governor in Manchester in August to talk about the opioid crisis, at Hallway Feeds in Lexington in May and at a fundraiser for Bevin in Lexington in March.

