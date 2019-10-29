Beshear outraises Bevin toward end of KY governor campaign, but Bevin has more left

Attorney General Andy Beshear raised more money than Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in the final reporting period before the gubernatorial election on November 5th, but Bevin had more money to close out the campaign.

Beshear reported raising a little more than $1 million between October 6 and October 21, with $251,000 coming from the Kentucky Democratic Party and more than $188,000 coming from the Beshear/Coleman primary campaign. He had $441,320.89 left to finish out the campaign.

Bevin reported raising more than $641,960 in the same time period, with $200,250 coming from the Republican Party of Kentucky. Bevin, a multi-millionaire, has donated more than $1.4 million to his own campaign in the general election and has $846,148 on hand.

The two men are in a tight race and have ratcheted up their spending on television ads in the final week of the campaign. According to Medium Buying, a group that tracks television ad spending, Republicans are spending $2.62 million in the final eight days of the campaign and Democrats are spending $2.06 million. There has been more than $21 million spent on the general election so far.

