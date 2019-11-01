Vice President Pence helps Matt Bevin make final push in Kentucky governor campaign

Vie President Mike Pence and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin work the crowd at London-Corbin Airport Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, while campaigning before Tuesday’s general election.

Gov. Matt Bevin greeted Vice President Mike Pence at the London-Corbin Airport about noon Friday as they embarked on a bus tour of southeastern Kentucky to whip up support ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Bevin has been leaning hard on his ties with the Trump Administration as he attempts to become the first Republican in Kentucky history to win two terms as governor. He routinely tells voters on the campaign trail that he is “good friends” with the president and vice president, and he’s closing his campaign with them at his side to prove it. Trump is scheduled to attend a rally in Lexington Monday.

It appears necessary. Bevin faces a tight race with Attorney General Andy Beshear, who has run a campaign painting himself as the opposite of the brash governor who has angered many with controversial comments about his political opponents, including teachers.

Jamie Miracle, of Corbin, said she isn’t a fan of Bevin because of his stance on pensions and hasn’t decided who she’ll vote for Tuesday, but she was excited to see Pence at Shep’s Place in Corbin.

“I wasn’t going to vote for Bevin, but Beshear…” Miracle said, trailing off. “It’s really going to come down to the last few days.”

Jamie Miracle waits to greet Vice President Mike Pence and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin at Shep’s Place Restaurant and Bar Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Corbin, Ky. John Flavell

Miracle said she doesn’t think of a vote for Bevin as a vote for Trump, calling them separate entities. But she said Trump’s support for Bevin has helped him in her eyes.

“It has [helped], I’m not going to lie,” Miracle said. “If he’s really going to go with their game plan, then yeah. I’m fully for Trump and Pence.”

Pence and Bevin didn’t make a speech at Shep’s place. Instead they worked their way around the restaurant, smiling, shaking hands and taking selfies.

Senate President Robert Stivers looked toward the crowded bar and said he’s seen a lot of enthusiasm among Republican voters in the final days of the campaign.

“I think the momentum was swinging the governor’s way, everything was moving that way and this just locks it down in my opinion,” Stivers said.

Holly Mitchell said she likes both Trump and Bevin. As a small business owner, she thinks Bevin is working hard for businesses.

“I think people’s minds are made up right now but I like the fact that their values align,” said Mitchell, who plans to attend Trump’s rally on Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence greets patrons at Shep’s Place Restaurant and Bar Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, while campaigning for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in Corbin, Ky. John Flavell