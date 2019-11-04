Live Updates: Thousands in line to see President Trump in downtown Lexington

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

President Donald Trump is coming to Lexington Monday evening in an effort to boost Gov. Matt Bevin at the end of his tough reelection campaign.

Bevin has spent months talking up his close ties to the Trump Administration and casting his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Andy Beshear, as a liberal who would stand in the way of the president’s policies. Beshear has tried to make the race about local issues and is campaigning in Western Kentucky Monday.

Republicans are hoping that Trump’s visit and the impeachment battle being waged in Washington D.C. provide motivation for the Republican base to vote Tuesday for a governor who has alienated many Kentuckians over the course of his first term in office.

Our team of reporters will provide live updates below.

