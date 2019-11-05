At rally, Rand Paul says media should reveal name of Trump whistleblower

President Donald Trump praised an ally’s call to unmask the intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint served as the catalyst for Democrats’ impeachment probe.

Speaking at a rally at Rupp Arena Monday to give Gov. Matt Bevin a reelection boost, Trump said GOP Sen. Rand Paul’s call for the whistleblower to be publicly named was “excellent.”

Paul claimed at the rally that the whistleblower’s identity is known, adding, “I say to the media, do your job and print his name.”

“Wow, that was excellent,” Trump said as Paul left the stage.

U.S. whistleblower laws exist to protect the identities and careers of people who bring forward accusations of wrongdoing by government officials.

Lawmakers in both parties have historically backed those protections.

"Congress needs to step up and defend the president" Rand Paul said. Paul says they now know the name of the whistleblower. Says he worked for Joe Biden.



"I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name." — Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) November 5, 2019

Paul also told the crowd that there’s never been a better time to be alive or to be an American. “You haven’t heard that on CNN have you?”

At the rally now, where @RandPaul is signing autographs. pic.twitter.com/heSkXHCk6y — Alex Acquisto (@AcquistoA) November 4, 2019