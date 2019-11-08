Robocall from Bevin supporter seeking ‘suspicious activity’ at polls sparks concern

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes raised concerns on Friday about a robocall by a longtime supporter of Gov. Matt Bevin asking people to report suspicious activity at polling locations to the State Board of Elections.

Grimes posted audio of the clip, which was first reported by the Courier Journal, on Twitter Friday. In it, Frank Simon, a conservative activist who heads the American Family Association of Kentucky, asks people to report any suspected voter fraud they saw in Tuesday’s election where Gov.-elect Andy Beshear beat Bevin by 0.38 percentage points.

“If you or anyone you know has information regarding suspicious activity at polling locations, please report suspected voter fraud to the State Department of Elections,” Simon says. He then asks people to call before Wednesday Nov. 13, the day before county boards of election will recanvass the vote totals in the governor’s election.

Grimes’ spokeswoman Lillie Ruschell said the call has gone statewide but that it did not come from the secretary of state or the state board of elections.

My office has received concerns regarding a call being circulated. This call is not in conjunction with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office!



Please call @KySecofState ️ 502-564-3490 if you have received this call or have any questions! pic.twitter.com/DZrDA9UEY9 — Alison L. Grimes (@AlisonForKY) November 8, 2019

The call comes after Gov. Matt Bevin claimed there were several “irregularities” in the governor’s race, including “thousands” of illegally counted absentee ballots. Bevin has provided no evidence to back up his claim, instead saying his campaign was collecting affadavits.

Several Republican lawmakers have expressed skepticism that there is enough evidence to switch the election, which Bevin lost by 5,189 votes according to the State Board of Elections’ unofficial results.

Jared Dearing, the executive director of the State Board of Elections would not say whether more calls alleging voter fraud have come in following Simon’s robocall.

“The State Board of Elections takes all claims of voting improprieties seriously and communicates all complaints to our investigative parties. The State Board of Elections will continue to work with and support county boards of election and county clerks during the recanvass process.”

The Attorney General’s office, which is in charge of investigating complaints of fraud, reported 133 calls at close of business Wednesday.

Simon has long been a conservative activist in Louisville and became notable for his opposition of Louisville’s 1999 Fairness Ordinance. Simon has donated $1,900 to Bevin between his two campaigns for statewide office.

The county boards of election will meet to hold a recanvass — basically checking the vote totals of every voting machine in every precinct and re-tallying absentee ballots — on Nov. 14. The State Board of Elections is set to certify the results of the recanvass on November 21. Bevin will have 30 days from that date to formally contest the results of the election, which would be then sent to the general assembly.