Freshman KY lawmaker forms exploratory committee to challenge Mitch McConnell in 2020

State Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville, has formed an exploratory committee to challenge U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020. Legislative Research Commission

State Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville, has formed an exploratory committee to run for U.S. Senate in 2020, potentially creating a crowded Democratic primary for the opportunity to take on U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell next November.

“Today I announced that I am seriously considering running for Senate,” Booker said on Twitter. “This is a movement of folks coming together to say we won’t be lied to or ignored by politicians anymore. We’re going to talk about our dreams again.”

Today, I announced that I'm seriously considering running for the U.S. Senate.



This is a movement of folks coming together to say we won’t be lied to or ignored by politicians anymore. We’re going to talk about our dreams again. pic.twitter.com/UMc3ieUomc — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) November 11, 2019

Booker did not return calls from the Herald-Leader seeking comment.

Booker’s campaign would be a long shot. He was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2018 and quickly became one of the more vocal members of the minority party.

In particular, he challenged the language Republicans were using as they compared abortions to lynchings.

Booker, though, has relatively little name recognition statewide, unlike former Marine Corps pilot Amy McGrath, who brought in $10.7 million in her first quarter in the campaign. Booker would have to compete with Lincoln County farmer and journalist Mike Broihier for progressive votes and Broihier has been campaigning since July.

He might also have to compete with Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones, who has publicly weighed a potential run for U.S. Senate for months. Like Booker, Jones has formed an exploratory committee.

Booker could not seek reelection to his seat in the House in 2020 if he decides to run for U.S. Senate.

McConnell wouldn’t discuss the Democratic primary Monday, but seemed under the impression he would be facing McGrath next fall.

“The 2020 election is underway already,” McConnell said. “I saw a commercial from my likely opponent during a football game Saturday, so I think we’ve moved on to the next election.”