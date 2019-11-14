Kentucky governor recanvass: Vote totals unchanged in Fayette, Jefferson counties

Early results from Thursday’s recanvass of voting results of the Nov. 5 election for Kentucky governor found no change in the vote totals from Kentucky’s two most populous counties — Jefferson and Fayettte.

The recanvass, held at the request of Gov. Matt Bevin, who was defeated by Gov.-elect Andy Beshear by 0.38 percentage points, officially began at 9 a.m. Thursday. It is the first recanvass of a statewide race in Kentucky since Bevin beat U.S. Rep. James Comer by 83 votes in the 2015 Republican gubernatorial primary.

As of 10:47 a.m. Thursday, 35 counties reported their recanvass totals and 1 vote had changed. Write-in candidate Blackii Whyte went from zero votes to one vote in Casey County.

Election experts had said heading into Thursday’s recanvass that vote totals were unlikely to change much, pointing out that the process — in which county clerks recheck the vote totals from each voting machine and absentee ballots — rarely impacts the outcome of an election.

The recanvass is also unlikely to answer any questions Bevin has raised about “irregularities” in the election. Bevin has provided no evidence of his claims, including that thousands of absentee ballots were illegally counted.

In a news conference last Wednesday, Bevin also called into question the impartiality of Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, a Democrat, who’s office is being investigated by several state agencies.

Grimes pre-empted that criticism Thursday by inviting her successor, Republican Michael Adams. The two, who previously served together on the State Board of Elections, said they wanted to make sure the recanvass was bipartisan and fair.

Grimes said she invited Adams to the recanvass in her office “to make sure he doesn’t encounter his first recanvass in a presidential election year.” Americans vote next year for president.

Thursday’s recanvass was the 24th her office has conducted, Grimes said.

Adams said he was grateful for Grimes’ invitation “certainly to gain experience.”

He said the invitation “sends a signal to all Kentuckians that it is a fair, bipartisan process.”