Matt Bevin concedes Kentucky governor race. ‘We’re going to have a change.’

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin conceded the race for governor Thursday, ending more than a week of speculation over whether he would contest the results of the Nov. 5 election, which he narrowly lost to Democrat Andy Beshear.

Bevin’s announcement came after a statewide recanvass that showed minimal changes in election totals. Beshear won by less than 0.5 percentage points.

“We’re going to have a change in the governorship based on the vote of the people,” Bevin said in a Capitol news conference.

Bevin stoked speculation that he would contest the election — his only option for challenging the results aside from a recanvass — after he cited “irregularities” in the election without providing any evidence to back up his claim.

He wished Beshear well as the the next governor. Beshear will take office Dec. 10.

