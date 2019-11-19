Kentucky plans to set up 12 regional offices to distribute Real ID licenses

Facing an Oct. 1, 2020, federal deadline to start issuing Real ID driver’s licenses, Kentucky plans to set up 12 regional offices to issue the special licenses needed to board domestic airline flights.

Matt Henderson, vehicle regulation commissioner in the state Transportation Cabinet, told state lawmakers Monday that the state eventually would like to have 28 to 30 regional offices.

The cost to operate and staff 28 regional offices, he said, would be about $16 million a year, but the sale of the special licenses would help defray the expenses. The licenses will cost $24 for four years and $48 for eight years.

Kentucky has struggled to roll out its Real ID program since the state legislature passed a bill in 2017 to comply with a federal law, which was passed in 2005 to increase security following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The law set standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, the new license will be needed at airport security checkpoints for U.S. commercial air travel or to visit military bases and federal facilities that require identification, such as the White House. Other federally approved documents, such as a valid passport, also are accepted for U.S. air travel and military base entry.

The state initially planned for circuit court clerks in Kentucky’s 120 counties to distribute the licenses, as they do regular driver’s licenses. In June, the state implemented two pilot programs in Franklin and Woodford counties to issue the IDs, and the program was to be expanded to other Kentucky counties by the end of this year.

But in September, the state halted the program due to unforeseen workload and staffing issues. It then focused on a regional office approach, opening an office in Franklin County and expanding access to Anderson County on Oct. 8.

Henderson said the Frankfort office will begin serving Scott County residents next and then expand to other nearby counties.

The initial 12 regional offices, Henderson said, will be in Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Louisville, Lexington, Florence, Somerset, Manchester, Jackson, Prestonsburg and Morehead. The offices will be operational as soon as possible, hopefully early next year, he said.

To accelerate the process and minimize expenses with the planned regional offices, the state is focusing on identifying existing state buildings rather than pursuing new construction, Henderson said.

He noted that the drive to an office in District 12 in far Eastern Kentucky could take an hour for some residents to get to Prestonsburg.

Henderson said new legislation will be needed to allow the regional offices. Senate Transportation Chairman Ernie Harris, R-Crestwood, said he will try to make that happen early in the Kentucky 2020 General Assembly, which begins Jan. 7.

Despite the problems, 3,500 Kentuckians have applied for Real ID licenses as of Nov. 1. “Right now, transaction times average eight to 10 minutes and the state has expanded the list of acceptable proof documentation to apply for the special licenses,” Henderson said.

Sen. Albert Robinson, R-London, questioned why the regional office for his district was in Manchester and not London. Henderson said the state was never looking at London for a regional office.

Henderson also said “the first wave” of staff for the regional offices have been hired.

Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-London, encouraged the state to conduct a program to educate Kentuckians about the Real ID program.

He stressed that every driver does not need a Real ID and that they are optional.

Standard, non Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses still will continue to be issued by circuit court clerks.

For more information about Kentucky’s Real ID program, go to drive.ky.gov/confidentky.