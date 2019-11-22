Gov. Matt Bevin appoints staffers to university boards

Kentucky budget director John Chilton, left, and Bryan Sunderland, Gov. Matt Bevin’s legislative director and deputy chief of staff, presented Bevin’s pension-relief bill Monday, June 24, 2019, to members of the Public Pension Oversight Board. jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed several of his staff members to the boards of Kentucky universities.

Bryan Sunderland, Bevin’s deputy chief of staff for policy and legislation, was appointed to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees.

Sunderland, of Louisville, is a 2002 UK graduate who previously worked in public affairs for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. He earned an MBA from the University of Southern Indiana.

Scott Brinkman, who serves as secretary of the governor’s executive cabinet, and State Budget Director John Chilton, both of Louisville, were named to the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

Brinkman, an attorney who most recently practiced at Stoll Keenon Ogden, served in the state House of Representatives from 2001 to 2010 representing eastern Jefferson County. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and University of Cincinnati College of Law.

Chilton is a certified public accountant who co-founded Mountjoy Chilton Medley. He is a University of Tennessee graduate.

Bevin also appointed Randall Bufford, who lives in Louisville and is founder and president of Trilogy Health Services, to the UofL board. He is a University of Louisville graduate.

And he appointed Sheldon McKinney, who lives in Fleming County and is executive director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation, to the Western Kentucky University Board of Regents. She completed undergraduate work at Western Kentucky University and holds a masters degree from Murray State University.

The governor’s office announced the appointments Friday.