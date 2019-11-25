Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell will play Santa for you ... on $25 wrapping paper

Have the perfect gift for one of your conservative-minded friends? Perhaps you want to play a prank on one of your liberal family members this Christmas? Mitch McConnell’s re-election campaign has the perfect wrapping paper for you.

For a $25 donation to McConnell’s Senate Committee, you can get a roll of wrapping paper featuring the Kentucky senator in a Santa hat and festive bow. The wrapping paper will be available in limited quantities.

“We wanted to give our supporters a fun way to surprise their family and rib their liberal friends this holiday season” said Kevin Golden, McConnell’s campaign manager.

Touting its new wrapping paper, Team Mitch tweeted Sunday taking note of recent GOP success with U.S. judicial nominations, “The gift inside is more judges.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The gift inside is more judges.



Get yours here: https://t.co/cLSks5aRSR https://t.co/Cu7IjSRmwU — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) November 24, 2019

Many people applauded the idea on Twitter, including one person who said “This is full of Christmas cheer and Republican blessings.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Roll Call’s Niels Lesniewski were among those who helped garner attention for the wrapping paper.

“This is real,” Tapper said in a tweet that has more than 4,000 likes.

McConnell is running for his seventh term in the Senate, and the wrapping paper is yet another creative marketing ploy by those trying to get him re-elected. Earlier this year, McConnell’s campaign began selling “Cocaine Mitch” shirts, which became hot sellers at $35 apiece.

When Amy McGrath, a Democrat looking to unseat McConnell from his Senate position, backtracked on her stance on U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Team Mitch began selling $25 McGrath flip flops. “Get your Amy McGrath flip flops before she changes her mind again,” their website stated.