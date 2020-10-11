W. Terry McBrayer, influential Lexington lawyer, lobbyist and politician, dies at 83

W. Terry McBrayer, senior partner in the law firm McBrayer, McGinnis, Leslie & Kirkland. Photo courtesy Junior Achievement

W. Terry McBrayer, senior partner and lead lobbyist for the influential McBrayer, McGinnis, Leslie & Kirkland law firm in Lexington who held numerous Democratic leadership positions in state government and ran unsuccessfully for Kentucky governor in 1979, has died. He was 83.

Milward Funeral Directors said McBrayer died Sunday morning. He had been battling cancer.

A native of Greenup County and graduate of Morehead State University and Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville, McBrayer served in the state House from Greenup County from 1966 to 1976.

In the legislature, he was House speaker pro tem and House majority leader. In the 1979 race for governor, he finished third in the Democratic primary to John Y. Brown Jr., the winner in that fall’s general election.

In the 1992 and 1996 presidential campaigns, McBrayer represented Bill Clinton in Kentucky. In 1995, he became chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party and was a committeeman for the Democratic National Committee.

On his law firm’s website, McBrayer said, “The world is full of good lawyers. However, not every good lawyer is good at resolving the problem. I am a problem solver and have created one of the most well-known and esteemed firms in the Commonwealth, comprising some of Kentucky’s best problem solvers.”

McBrayer started the firm in February 1963 in his hometown of Greenup. It has grown to be the eighth largest firm in the state with about 60 attorneys in offices in Lexington and Louisville and a government affairs practice in Frankfort near the state Capitol.

In 1989, McBrayer was a founding fellow of the State Capitol Group, a global network of more than 145 of the profession’s preeminent independent law firms. It included law firms in every state and several U.S. cities as well as 92 foreign jurisdictions. It had more than 11,500 attorneys in more than 300 cities around the globe.

“I am honored to work alongside great lawyers who work hard every day and are active in their churches, communities and families,” said McBrayer.

Milward’s said arrangements for McBrayer are pending.

