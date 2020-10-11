Beshear entering quarantine after member of security staff tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Andy Beshear announced he is entering quarantine Sunday after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re going to be quarantining until the Department of Public Health says that we’ve completed what we need to,” Beshear said in a video message. “We feel great.... but we want to make sure we’re setting the example and we’re also keeping other people around us safe.”

Beshear and his family have tested negative for the virus and no one is showing symptoms.

His office said the governor and his family were potentially exposed to the virus on Saturday when the member of the security detail was driving with the family. His office said everyone was wearing masks in the car.

Public health guidelines recommend that people quarantine if they have been within six feet of someone who has the virus for more than 15 minutes.

Beshear said he will continue to do his 4 p.m. press conferences and that he and his son were in “an empty part” of the Governor’s mansion. It was unclear if First Lady Britainy Beshear and their daughter were also exposed. The press release says the family is quarantining.