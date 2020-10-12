Beshear names former lawmaker new state parks commissioner

State Rep. Russ Meyer, D-Nicholasville. Legislative Research Commission

Democrat Russ Meyer of Nicholasville, who recently resigned as state representative, is Kentucky’s new state parks commissioner.

Meyer replaces Robert Haley Conway of Georgetown, who ran unsuccessfully last year as the Democratic nominee for state agriculture commissioner. Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Conway to the parks job last Feb. 1.

Danielle Jones, a spokeswoman for the state Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet which oversees the parks department, said without elaboration Monday “the previous commissioner resigned from the Department of Parks in early September.”

Conway could not be immediately reached for comment.

Jones said Meyer became parks commissioner at the end of September. His annual salary is $104,761.

Meyer, who represented the state’s 39th House District that covers parts of Fayette and Jessamine counties since 2015, recently resigned from the state House, House GOP spokeswoman Laura Leigh Goins said Monday.

Meyer said last January he would not be seeking re-election to the state House.

Meyer began his public-service career as a Nicholasville city commissioner in 2000, and served three terms in that office. He was twice elected as Nicholasville mayor, a title he held for eight years.

Running for the 39th House seat in this fall’s election are Democrat Carolyn Dupont, a history professor at Eastern Kentucky University, and Republican Matt Lockett, a financial advisor.