Why is a pro-McGrath PAC sending mailers supporting the Libertarian candidate?

One of the political action committees supporting Democratic nominee Amy McGrath in November’s election for U.S. Senate threw at least $77,325 behind one of her opponents last week — Libertarian Brad Barron.

The Fire Mitch, Save America PAC has spent more than $1 million this cycle supporting McGrath and opposing McConnell. The PAC, run by Gov. Beshear’s former campaign manager Eric Hyers, purchased direct mail supporting Barron on October 16, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

Barron only spent $16,601 on his own campaign through July. He has not yet filed his October report. It appears the mailers were targeted to Republicans.

On the front of the mailer is a picture of an American flag with money floating around and on the back are pictures of McConnell and Barron, saying “there is a better choice for U.S. Senate: Libertarian Brad Barron.”

“This year, we can send both political parties a message by voting for a candidate who believes in freedom, liberty and individual rights,” it says under Barron’s picture. “Brad Barron will eliminate the IRS, audit the Federal Reserve, and bring our troops home. He will shake up Washington.”

Hyers did not respond to a request for comment.

Support for Barron is part of a wider Democratic strategy to prop-up the third party candidate in hopes of providing an alternative for people who don’t like U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. Democrats hope some Kentuckians who support President Donald Trump — but aren’t comfortable with voting for McGrath — might cast a vote for Barron instead of McConnell.

“If the organization’s goal is to defeat Mitch McConnell, you take any port in the storm,” said Matt Erwin, a Democratic strategist. “If that means introducing voters to an alternative to McConnell and that achieves your goal, why not?”

McConnell’s campaign has refused to participate in a debate where Barron is present. Both McGrath and Barron have agreed to appear on KET’s candidate forum next Monday.

The McGrath campaign originally attempted to only agree to debates where Barron is present, but caved and appeared in a debate with McConnell on Gray Television earlier this month, when it appeared it might be the only opportunity for the two to go head to head.

President Donald Trump won Kentucky by 30 percentage points in 2016, making McGrath a longshot candidate even as support for the president has appeared to slip in other parts of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With no path to victory, Amy McGrath and her allies are desperately resorting to propping up a third party candidate,” said Katharine Cooksey, McConnell’s spokeswoman.