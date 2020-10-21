How many people have already voted in the 2020 Kentucky general election?

LAST UPDATE: Tuesday, October 20. Numbers are updated Tuesdays and Thursdays.

It’s an unusual election year, one in which the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many Kentuckians vote. This year, 657,205 Kentuckians requested mail-in absentee ballots through the State Board of Election’s online portal and thousands more will vote in person before Election Day.

There are several races on the ballot, from a marquee presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to Sen. Mitch McConnell’s effort to win a seventh term against Democrat Amy McGrath.

Here is where things currently stand in Kentucky. All data is from the Kentucky State Board of Elections. Numbers are subject to change and there is a lag of one day between poll book totals and the voter registration system.

Statewide

Total votes: 696,777

Absentee ballots returned: 378,352

In-person votes: 318,425

Turnout: 19.5%

2016 total votes: 1,955,196

2016 Turnout: 59.1%

Registered Democrats

Total votes: 389,416

Absentee ballots returned: 254,469

In-person votes: 134,947

Turnout: 23.2%

2016 total votes: 991,558

2016 Turnout: 58.5%

Registered Republicans

Total votes: 268,578

Absentee ballots returned: 102,161

In-person votes: 166,417

Turnout: 17.1%

2016 total votes: 839,786

2016 Turnout: 62.8%

Fayette County

Total votes: 79,433

Absentee ballots returned: 61,247

In-person votes: 18,186

Turnout: 31.6%

2016 total votes: 139,390

2016 Turnout: 62%