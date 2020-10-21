Politics & Government
How many people have already voted in the 2020 Kentucky general election?
LAST UPDATE: Tuesday, October 20. Numbers are updated Tuesdays and Thursdays.
It’s an unusual election year, one in which the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many Kentuckians vote. This year, 657,205 Kentuckians requested mail-in absentee ballots through the State Board of Election’s online portal and thousands more will vote in person before Election Day.
There are several races on the ballot, from a marquee presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to Sen. Mitch McConnell’s effort to win a seventh term against Democrat Amy McGrath.
Here is where things currently stand in Kentucky. All data is from the Kentucky State Board of Elections. Numbers are subject to change and there is a lag of one day between poll book totals and the voter registration system.
Statewide
Total votes: 696,777
Absentee ballots returned: 378,352
In-person votes: 318,425
Turnout: 19.5%
2016 total votes: 1,955,196
2016 Turnout: 59.1%
Registered Democrats
Total votes: 389,416
Absentee ballots returned: 254,469
In-person votes: 134,947
Turnout: 23.2%
2016 total votes: 991,558
2016 Turnout: 58.5%
Registered Republicans
Total votes: 268,578
Absentee ballots returned: 102,161
In-person votes: 166,417
Turnout: 17.1%
2016 total votes: 839,786
2016 Turnout: 62.8%
Fayette County
Total votes: 79,433
Absentee ballots returned: 61,247
In-person votes: 18,186
Turnout: 31.6%
2016 total votes: 139,390
2016 Turnout: 62%
