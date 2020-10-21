When will COVID-19 quarantine end for the Beshears and what have they been doing?

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his family expect to end their quarantine in the Executive Mansion at week’s end, the Democratic governor said Wednesday.

Kentucky’s First Family went into quarantine Oct. 11 after a member of their security detail tested positive for COVID-19. The security staffer had driven the family the day before. A contract tracer notified them of the exposure.

“We’re doing fine and we all have tested negative three times,” the governor said Wednesday during a telephone interview.

Based on their level of exposure, Beshear said he expects his wife, Britainy, and their daughter, Lila, will be out of quarantine Friday and that their son, Will, and he will be out Saturday morning.

“Of course, we will wait for the Department of Public Health to clear us as we follow the recommended guidelines,” he said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Beshear said he has been working every day from home during the quarantine.

In addition to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky, he said, his work has included economic development calls and discussing various programs with cabinet members.

Beshear has been providing virtual briefings about the virus Monday through Thursday.

The family is tired of quarantine but the Democratic governor said a “blessing” has been the opportunity to spend more time with his children.

“Will and I have been playing sports. At night, he’s tired and I am sore. Lila and I built a fort. And I’ve been more involved with their distance learning,” he said. “We have much to be thankful for.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommend quarantining if someone is within six feet for more than 15 minutes of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.