Lexington council moves police disciplinary procedures to committee after confusion

A proposal intended to bring more clarity to how the Lexington council handles police disciplinary actions was sent to a committee after some council members said it needed more work.

Vice Mayor Steve Kay had proposed some tweaks to the council procedures regarding police disciplinary actions in order to provide more transparency and clarity to the public. It was also intended to provide more information to the council so it could determine if the punishment was sufficient.

But Kay some people had misconstrued his intent and thought the changes were trying to restrict information on police disciplinary actions. The council considered Kay’s proposal at its Thursday night meeting.

Under the current rules, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council must approve disciplinary actions against police officers, but the information provided to the council before the vote is often limited. Council can read what is called an agreement of conformity that has some information about what the officer did wrong. But that information cannot be released or read during the council meetings because of a state law — often called the Officers’ Bill of Rights — that prohibits anyone from speaking about an officer’s pending disciplinary action until after it has been approved.

In most disciplinary cases, the police chief recommends the punishment based on what the officer did wrong. That punishment can vary from a written reprimand to a several month suspension.

Moreover, if the council turns down the disciplinary recommendation, it would go to a hearing. The council would act as the jury and cannot receive too much information from one side or it could prejudice the council and the outcome of the hearing.

Kay had proposed making some tweaks that included making sure the council was given as much information as possible in the agreement of conformity — what the officer did wrong —so it could make informed decisions on whether the punishment was appropriate. The changes also included a prohibition on council members seeking out additional information about what the police officer did wrong prior to the council meeting.

Councilwoman Amanda Bledsoe said that was too restrictive and council members should be able to ask for additional information from the police prior to meetings.

Kay said that prohibition was in place because council is not supposed to get too much information if the case goes to a hearing. That prohibition also makes sure all council members have the same information prior to the vote. It also makes sure that council members or the police do not violate the prohibition on speaking about accusations against an officer before it is approved by the council.

“It’s improper for council members to have additional information that is not going to be made public ever,” Kay said Thursday.

But the council ultimately voted to remove that restriction on council members getting further information. Some council members said that prohibition had created confusion. People thought it meant council members couldn’t investigate further.

But several council members said during Thursday’s meeting, where the proposed changes were given first reading, that given the confusion it was best to remove the issue from the agenda and put into the council’s Planning and Public Safety Committee, which will likely hear the issue at its Nov. 17 meeting.

Councilwoman Jennifer Mossotti said Mayor Linda Gorton’s Commission on Racial Equality and Justice was set to release its recommendations on Friday. Police disciplinary procedures was likely one of the issues that commission will address. Mossotti said the council should wait until those recommendations are released.

Councilwoman Susan Lamb said she supported the intent but given the confusion felt the issue needed more vetting and agreed it should be sent to the committee for more work.

“I think this potentially could have unintended consequences,” Lamb said.