Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron to join legal action against Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is joining the Republican Attorneys General Association to bring legal action against the process of counting mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

It is unclear, exactly, what action the Attorneys General will bring.

A press release about the legal action stated that “the Republican AGs are already stepping up to the frontlines as ‘America’s insurance policy’ against the possibility of a Biden-Harris Administration and their liberal extremist agenda.”

Cameron was originally slated to be a part of the press conference, but backed out due to a last minute “scheduling conflict.”

It is also unclear exactly what mail-in ballots the attorneys general would be challenging. There was a lawsuit that went to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to prevent the counting of ballots received by November 6 (for example, mail-in ballots postmarked on November 3) but the court ruled 4-3 that ballots should be counted if they were postmarked by Election Day and received by November 6.

While the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a motion to put the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling on hold while Republicans appealed, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday ordered all Pennsylvania counties to keep any ballots received after November 3 separate. Most counties were already complying with Alito’s demands, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

At least three members of the U.S. Supreme Court — Alito, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Neil Gorsuch — have indicated that they would block the decision to allow a longer deadline for receiving ballots.

“This one seems to be entirely political,” said Josh Douglas, an election law expert at the University of Kentucky. “That’s an interesting legal question, but it’s not going to determine the outcome of the election, because the margin is a lot larger than the number of those ballots.”

It is unclear how many ballots would be put into question, but Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro told CNN the number would be several thousand ballots. President-elect Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump by around 45,000 votes in the uncertified election tally, so it is unclear whether a Supreme Court ruling not to count ballots after Election Day would affect the outcome in Pennsylvania.

Biden also leads Trump by a razor thin margin in Arizona and Georgia. If he were to maintain victories in those states, whether or not he won Pennsylvania would not affect the outcome of the election.

Douglas said that the issue before the Supreme Court is basically who can decide to extend the deadline for absentee ballots. If the Supreme Court were to rule that only a state legislature could make that decision, it would throw Kentucky’s election process into question.

Kentucky counted ballots so long as they were postmarked by Election Day, because of a bipartisan agreement between Secretary of State Michael Adams and Governor Andy Beshear.

“If that’s the issue, Kentucky allowed ballots to come in after November 3rd,” Douglas said. “Did [Cameron] have a problem with that?”

There have been no legal challenges to Kentucky’s decision to allow ballots postmarked by Election Day.

The Republican Attorneys General Association will hold a press conference about their legal action at 2:30 p.m.