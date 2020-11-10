Beshear names lawyer who handled unemployment insurance problems his general counsel

Amy D. Cubbage, who has been handling legal advice in the Labor Cabinet about unemployment insurance problems for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in the coronavirus pandemic, has become general counsel in his office.

Beshear has appointed Cubbage to replace La Tasha Buckner. Buckner will work full-time as Beshear’s chief of staff. She had previously held both positions.

Cubbage has appeared with the Democratic governor in some of his recent daily appearances to update COVID-19 problems in Kentucky.

Beshear filed an order Monday with the secretary of state’s office about Cubbage’s appointment as general counsel. It was effective Oct. 1.

Buckner, who has provided legal services to Beshear since he took office last December, is going to focus full-time on being his chief of staff, Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley said Tuesday.

“Chief of staff has always been her own full-time job and this will free her up to be chief of staff full-time while remaining a valued legal advisor,” said Staley in an email.

Prior to joining the Beshear Administration, Buckner worked for him in the attorney general’s office. She also has been an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, deputy assistant director for the Office of Legal Services at the Public Protection Cabinet, and general counsel to the Departments of Charitable Gaming and Alcoholic Beverage Control.

She represented Beshear in recent arguments before the Kentucky Supreme Court on why his emergency COVID-19 regulations are legal. Several businesses, along with Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, have challenged the regulations. A Supreme Court decision is pending.

Cubbage, a native of Leitchfield, is a graduate of Georgetown College. She received her law degree from the University of Kentucky and has been practicing for more than 23 years with an emphasis on state and federal constitutional law. She is vice president of the Kentucky Bar Association.