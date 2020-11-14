Kentucky Democratic Party elects new chairman

Colmon Elridge Kentucky Democratic Party

Colmon Elridge on Saturday became the first African-American to lead the Kentucky Democratic Party.

He had been nominated by Gov. Andy Beshear to replace Ben Self, who announced in September that he would step down at the end of the year after serving as party chairman since 2017.

Elridge, who recently worked as government relations director for the Kentucky Education Association and vice president of the International Coach Federation, was elected party chairman by the State Central Executive Committee, according to a news release.

Elridge said in a statement that he was honored to be chosen.

“As a father, it is humbling to be able to live out the prayer my parents prayed for my sister and I, and that Victoria and I pray for our three boys — that when they grow up, they can be anything they want to be — including the head of their own state political party,” he said. “As a Black man who was the first person in his immediate family to have been born with the right to vote, it is an honor to be able to make history today. I believe the Kentucky Democratic Party has a strong future ahead of it and I can’t wait to apply things I’ve learned from my experience to help Democratic candidates win in 2022 and beyond.”

Elridge is no stranger to Democratic politics. He worked as special adviser and executive assistant to former Gov. Steve Beshear from 2007 to 2015 and considered a run for governor in 2018. From 2009 to 2011, he served as executive vice president of Young Democrats of America.

Elridge moved to Kentucky in 1990 and grew up in Cynthiana. He is a graduate of Transylvania and Sullivan universities and is a Ph.D. candidate at University of the Cumberlands.

“I’ve known Colmon for a long time and I can’t think of a better person to continue to build the Democratic Party here in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “Colmon is a devoted father and husband who is committed to trying to build a better world for his kids and all of Kentucky’s kids. As chair, Colmon will work every day to elect Democrats committed to public education, access to quality and affordable healthcare and good paying jobs.”