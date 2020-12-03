KY House Democrats ‘outraged’ after new Republican members go maskless at Capitol

Democrats in the Kentucky House of Representatives were “outraged” after several newly-elected Republican members refused to wear masks during an orientation session Thursday.

“I was stunned to see most of my fellow incoming legislators not wearing masks, and I was saddened when none of them complied after being asked by LRC staff to wear one,” said Rep. Rachel Roberts, D-Newport. “I help care for a parent who is immunosuppressed, and by being in this room, I now have to stay away from him at least a week and be tested.”

Kentucky is in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 — there have been more cases of the virus in the first three days in December than there were in May and June combined — yet there has been resistance to following an executive order that requires people to wear masks. Masks, when properly worn, are scientifically proven to limit the spread of the disease.

Today I’m attending new legislator orientation, wearing my mask and keeping socially distant to protect LRC and Capitol staff who do the bulk of the work we legislators get credit for. #maskupky #teamkentucky Sadly, many of my new colleagues are not. pic.twitter.com/2jjth5suJI — Representative Rachel Roberts (@Rachel4KY) December 3, 2020

Currently, all visitors to the Capitol Annex, where new-member orientation takes place, are required to wear masks. Beshear renewed the statewide mask mandate Thursday.

None of the new members have been sworn in as representatives, which happens on the first day of the legislative session in January.

House Democratic leaders — Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort; and Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg — called on Republican leaders to enforce mask-wearing among their membership.

“We must do better,” the trio said in a written statement. “At a time when the Capitol remains closed to the public, when Kentucky is setting new COVID-related records on a daily basis, and when some of our hospitals are overflowing and treating patients in waiting rooms, we as legislators must set the right example. We should not needlessly be putting ourselves and our staff — and, by extension, our families and communities — at risk.”

A spokeswoman for House Republican leaders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said Republicans have urged their members to wear masks. He then criticized Beshear for closing schools to in-person classes.

“I am equally shocked, stunned, and outraged by the lack of criticism by the minority caucuses with regard to the governor’s blatant disregard for the guidance of those professionals he claims to follow,” Stivers said. “Our schools should be open according to the CDC, UNICEF, the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and Dr. Fauci himself.”

There has been resistance to the mandatory mask mandate, particularly in Republican political circles. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the highest ranking Republican in the state, strictly enforced mask-wearing at his 2020 campaign events, but many community Republican events did not require masks.

Kentucky Republicans have been critical of Gov. Andy Beshear’s restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, including closing restaurants and bars to indoor seating in an attempt reduce the number of people who are not wearing masks when in public places for more than 15 minutes. Beshear has said he expects those establishments to reopen at 50 percent capacity on Dec. 14.

This is not the first time lawmakers have declined to wear masks at the statehouse during the pandemic and the issue is likely to remain contentious as the legislative session is set to begin in a month.