Beshear tells lawmakers to be ‘bold’ and pass betting bills, medical marijuana

Gov. Andy Beshear called on state legislators Wednesday to approve sports betting and historical horse racing in their upcoming session to generate revenue for more investment in education, infrastructure and other needs.

He also urged lawmakers in the 2021 General Assembly that begins Jan. 5 to approve medical marijuana, expand access to broadband and telehealth, protect the Affordable Care Act, support efforts to grow the agritech industry in the state, provide relief to businesses hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and replace an antiquated unemployment insurance system that has caused backlogs in the pandemic.

Saying the opportunities are incredible for a post-COVID-19 economy, the Democratic governor said lawmakers need to be “bold” in the 2021 session.

Beshear’s comments came during a 20-minute speech to the Kentucky Chamber’s legislative preview conference that was held virtually.

He painted his priorities for the upcoming session in broad strokes.

The governor said federal CARES Act dollars were critical in helping the state budget, which is expected to have a surplus in the fiscal year that ends June 30.

But he said Kentucky can gain more revenue for important projects by legalizing sports betting and finding a way for historical horse racing machines, which are virtually indistinguishable from slot machines, to continue operating after the Kentucky Supreme Court struck them down this year.

Legislation for sports betting fell short in the last two legislative sessions. Rep. Adam Koening, R-Erlanger, who has sponsored the legislation, has said Kentucky could garner $25 million in annual sports betting tax revenues.

Beshear also said he wants historical horse racing in the state. The state’s highest court unanimously ruled in September that at least some historical horse racing games being used by racetrack gambling parlors are not legal.

Beshear said historical horse racing supports jobs and contributes more than $21 million to the state budget.

Another issue that has been long debated in the legislature is medical marijuana. The House approved a measure this year to legalize medical marijuana but it stalled in the Senate.

Beshear , a Democrat, said he hopes the 2021 session does not get mired in partisan politics.

The Republican-led House and Senate have said they want to limit the governor’s powers to issue emergency regulations, which he has used to curb COVID-19 in the state. Beshear opposes that, saying such discussion should at least wait until the virus is history.

“We need to come together and not create unnecessary political fights that are going to squander time and energy, leaving us mad and frustrated,” he said.

He said he is “beyond politics” but is “willing to work with anyone and everyone who wants to help the commonwealth and understands what is at stake.”