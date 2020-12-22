KY Auditor Harmon: State doesn’t know how much it owes in unemployment insurance claims

Kentucky does not know the amount it owes for unresolved unemployment insurance clams, state Auditor Mike Harmon said Tuesday.

“The Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to accurately determine the amount of claims still outstanding for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, and a large backlog of claims remain unresolved,” Harmon said in a release.

Harmon’s comment stemmed from his office’s annual report of the state’s financial transactions and the financial condition of the state at the end of the fiscal year.

Many thousands of unemployment insurance claims have gone unresolved during the coronavirus pandemic that began in March.

The Democratic administration of Gov. Andy Beshear did not immediately respond to Harmon’s remarks. Beshear primarily has blamed an antiquated system for the backlog of claims and has said he will ask the 2021 state legislature to improve it.

With the state audit, Harmon, a Republican, issued what he called “a qualified opinion” of the state’s unemployment insurance fund.

In a letter to Finance and Administration Secretary Holly M. Johnson, Harmon said, “The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance had poor internal controls over benefit payments, which increased the risk of fraud and undetected material misstatements.”

He said during the last three months of fiscal year 2020, the office, in an effort to expedite unemployment benefit payments, “eliminated key internal controls that were in place to reduce the risk of improper payments.

“As a result, payments were paid to claimants without verification of eligibility.”

He also said “a significant backlog of unprocessed claims existed” at the end of the year.

“Management was unable to provide a reasonable or reliable estimate of the financial statement impact of this backlog of claims,” said Harmon. “Because of this, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to conclude that the accounts payable balance in the unemployment compensation fund was free of material misstatement.”

Harmon said the inability to provide reliable data on the amount of claims still owed adds to the challenge that faces the General Assembly as legislators return in January to craft a new budget.

“It is imperative for UI officials to address the problems that led to this issue, so that reliable data can be provided for the current fiscal year and going forward,” he said.

Harmon said his office will release more detail on specific issues its auditors found within the unemployment insurance system when it issues another statewide audit in coming months.

He said the state’s unemployment compensation fund has an $18 million deficit and its balance dropped by nearly $800 million in the 2020 fiscal year.

Kentucky has borrowed money from the federal government to pay the claims. That amounts to $350 million a month through next February.