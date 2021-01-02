Mitch McConnell’s Louisville home hit with spray paint

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was photographed during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) AP

The Louisville home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was vandalized with spray paint Saturday.

The words “weres (sic) my money” were painted in white on the front door of the red brick home, and other messages were painted in red and white across the front.

The graffiti on McConnell’s house in the Highlands was an apparent reference to McConnell’s decision not to act on $2,000 pandemic relief checks.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not.“ McConnell said in a statement. “This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.

“My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened at about 5 a.m., WLKY reported.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in California was reportedly vandalized Friday by someone who left a pig’s head at the house and tagged the garage door with spray paint.