‘Mob rule is wrong.’ Kentucky delegation in U.S. Capitol, state politicians react

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

U.S. Reps. John Yarmuth, James Comer, and Thomas Massie said on social media Wednesday that they were safe as Kentucky politicians responded to the lockdown at the U.S. Capitol.

Comer, a Republican, said in a statement he wasn’t allowed to talk or give his location, but said “I’m OK.”

“I’m with around 100 members in an undisclosed location. We evacuated the House Floor when protesters made their way inside the Capitol to the front door of the House and beat the glass in. We’ve been evacuated four times since then.”

U.S. Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, posted on Twitter: “Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform. Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it.”

The certification of the Electoral College count stopped as protesters stormed the building in Washington, D.C., in support of President Donald Trump.

“My staff and I are safe and following the U.S. Capitol Police’s evacuation orders as large groups of Trump supporters are attempting to storm the Capitol and House buildings. This is not who we are as Americans,” said Yarmuth, a Democrat.

Republican U.S. Congressman Andy Barr in a statement called the events “tragic, outrageous and devastating. “

“They are wholly inconsistent with the fundamental values of our constitutional Republic. The United States is an exceptional nation because we resolve our differences peacefully --through the ballot box, the courts and our democratic institution --not through violence. What is happening at the Capitol is NOT who we are as a nation, it needs to stop NOW. I pray for peace, unity and the brave men and women of the Capitol Hill Police, the Washington DC Police and peaceful protesters in harms way. May God bless our country.”

In Frankfort, Democratic Governor Andy Beshear called the actions at U.S. Capitol “concerning and embarrassing.”

“It seems that intimidation is the new way to get what you want, everybody being a bully. We see it there and we see it here.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, said on Twitter that “what is happening on Capitol Hill today is despicable, and I condemn it.”

“We are a country founded on the rule of law. Concerns and grievances are addressed through the political process and through peaceful protests, not violence and anarchy. This must stop.”

The Republican Party of Kentucky issued a statement condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol:

“We denounce the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol today and condemn them in the strongest possible terms. Violence is never acceptable and has no place in our Democracy. The individuals engaged in this criminal behavior are dangerous and destructive and should be held fully accountable. We want to thank the brave men and women of law enforcement who are protecting our leaders and pray for a quick and peaceful end to this situation,” said Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown.

This story will be updated.