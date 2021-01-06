Beshear delays State of the Commonwealth speech as violence breaks out in D.C.

Gov. Andy Beshear postponed his State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday after a mob of pro-Trump supporters forcefully entered the United States Capitol and disrupted the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election.

“This has been a day of deplorable acts of violence,” said Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown. He said Beshear requested that the speech be delayed 24 hours.

He had been set to deliver his proposed budget to lawmakers during a 7 p.m. speech.

Earlier Wednesday, Beshear denounced the mob in D.C., calling them “domestic terrorists.” He asked all elected officials to condemn what he called a “direct attack on America.”

“If you’ve been standing up and riling up militia leaders across this commonwealth and across this country, shame on you,” Beshear said. “There is blame there for you. We’ve got to be better.”

Reporters in the U.S. Capitol shared pictures of protesters breaking windows and storming into the Capitol as members were told to put on gas masks and evacuate. Earlier, President Donald Trump had made a speech urging his supporters to go to the Capitol to make their voices heard.

President-elect Joe Biden called on Trump to tell the mob to go home and Trump later Tweeted a video, falsely claiming the election was stolen and asking the people at the Capitol to go home.

“Go home,” Trump said. “We love you. You’re very special.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated