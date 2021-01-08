Here’s how much Kentucky legislators will make during the 2021 General Assembly

The price tag for Kentucky taxpayers for this year’s law-making session under way in Frankfort: about $4.4 million.

The estimated cost of the session that began Tuesday is $72,000 a day, says the Legislative Research Commission, the research arm arm for state legislators.

Even though it is billed as a 30-day session, lawmakers get paid every calendar day in session, including weekends and holidays. That amounts to about 60 pay days for lawmakers in the 2021 session.

This year’s session has two parts. The first part began Jan. 5 and was to run through Jan. 8, but legislative leaders on Thursday extended that to Jan. 13.

The second part is to begin Feb. 2 and was scheduled to end March 30, but lawmakers will have to alter that schedule to compensate for the added working days in January.

Lawmakers receive no salary between the two parts of the session.

Rank-and-file lawmakers are paid $188.22 per day during session. This is the same amount they earn on days they have legislative work in Frankfort during the time between sessions.

Leaders make more. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, and Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, are paid $235.57 per day; floor leaders are paid $225.62 per day; the pro tems, whips, and caucus chairs are paid $216.88 per day; and committee chairs earn an additional $18.71 per meeting chaired.

Legislative pay did not change from last year.

In addition to their salary, lawmakers receive other benefits.

During session, lawmakers receive $166.10 a day for expenses. Outside of session, they get $1,788.51 per month to maintain a home office.

During session, senators get a one-time stationery allowance of $500 and House members get a stationery allowance of $250. Lawmakers also are paid 56 cents for each mile they drive between home and the Capitol. That is 1.5 cents less than last year.