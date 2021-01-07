Elaine Chao resigns as transportation secretary a day after Trump-fueled riots

Transportation Secretary-designate Elaine Chao, and her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., depart the presidential inauguration, Jan. 20, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao resigned her post in President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday, one day after unprecedented riots fueled by supporters of the president overwhelmed the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement to staff, Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said her resignation would take effect Monday.

“Today, I am announcing my resignation as U.S. Secretary of Transportation,” she wrote. “We will help my announced successor, Pete Buttigieg, with taking on the responsibility of running this wonderful department. “

This is a developing story and will be updated.