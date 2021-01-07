Politics & Government

Elaine Chao resigns as transportation secretary a day after Trump-fueled riots

Transportation Secretary-designate Elaine Chao, and her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., depart the presidential inauguration, Jan. 20, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Transportation Secretary-designate Elaine Chao, and her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., depart the presidential inauguration, Jan. 20, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jack Gruber AP

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao resigned her post in President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday, one day after unprecedented riots fueled by supporters of the president overwhelmed the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement to staff, Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said her resignation would take effect Monday.

“Today, I am announcing my resignation as U.S. Secretary of Transportation,” she wrote. “We will help my announced successor, Pete Buttigieg, with taking on the responsibility of running this wonderful department. “

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of David Catanese
David Catanese
David Catanese is a national political correspondent for McClatchy in Washington. He’s covered campaigns for more than a decade, previously working at U.S. News & World Report and Politico. Prior to that he was a television reporter for NBC affiliates in Missouri and North Dakota. You can send tips, smart takes and critiques to dcatanese@mcclatchydc.com.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service