Senate panel sets ‘least restrictive’ COVID-19 standards for KY businesses, schools

The Kentucky Senate made last-minute changes in committee Saturday to a bill intended to restrict Gov. Andy Beshear’s ability to regulate or close businesses and schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee altered the bill, which had previously said businesses and schools must follow guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instead of emergency orders issued by Beshear. It now says they can follow the “least restrictive” guidelines set by either the CDC or Beshear.

In a rare Saturday meeting, the Republican-led legislature hurriedly made changes to the bill after Beshear, a Democrat, pointed out that his orders are sometimes less restrictive than CDC guidelines, which GOP lawmakers have been calling the “gold standard.”

The changes made in the Senate State and Local Government Committee were not immediately available to the public, but Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrencburg, said the bill will now set whichever guidelines are less restrictive as the standard for staying open.

“The governor, as I have said many times, does not communicate with this body,” said Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who was former Gov. Matt Bevin’s running mate in their failed 2019 bid. “And so he has to go on television to express his concerns regarding legislation.”

Alvarado said the fact that Beshear expressed his concerns during his daily update on COVID-19 instead of directly talking to lawmakers was one of the reasons the bill was changed so late in the process. During that update Friday, Beshear said no one from his administration was asked to testify before committee on bills aimed at stripping his power.

Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, complained that committee members had only a short time to review the changes.

The bill is on track to pass through the Senate Saturday, when it would join the first two bills approved by the legislature in this year’s law-making session: House Bill 2 and House Bill 5.

One would give Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron more power to regulate abortion providers and another would remove a governor’s power to temporarily reorganize state boards when the legislature is not in session.

Beshear can veto the bills, sign them into law or let them become law without his signature. He is expected to veto them. Republicans, who hold super majorities in the House and Senate, can easily override any vetoes. If that happens, Beshear has said he will challenge the new laws in court.

Lawmakers were to finish the first part of the 2021 General Assembly on Friday but legislative leaders decided to extend their work through next Wednesday and then return Feb. 2 for the rest of the 30 work-day session.

The first bill receiving final passage this year was HB 2. It would allow the attorney general to regulate and enforce laws against abortion providers without having to get a certification from the secretary of the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

It also defines abortions as “elective” procedures — a response to the COVID-19 shutdown last spring when elective surgeries were suspended but abortions were deemed essential procedures and were allowed to continue.

HB 2 is a repeat of a bill that was vetoed by Beshear in the 2020 legislative session. Lawmakers were not able to override the veto because it had adjourned for the year.

The Senate approved the bill on a 30-5 vote. Sen. Karen Berg, a physician and a Democrat who represents Oldham and part of Jefferson counties, said it was “a great, great disservice” to Kentuckians that HB 2 was the first order of business for the Senate on a Saturday when COVID-19 is killing many people.

HB 5 strips the governor of the ability to temporarily reorganize executive branch cabinets, boards, agencies and commissions when the legislature is not in session. It would keep existing law that requires legislative approval of any changes to the organizational structure of the executive branch.

McGarvey and Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, spoke against the bill, saying governors should be able to reorganize their cabinets in a moment’s notice.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, in support of the bill, said it applies to all constitutional officers, Democrats and Republicans.

The Senate vote on HB 5 was 29-9.