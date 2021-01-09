Armed protesters gather outside KY Capitol, rail against McConnell, Paul and Beshear

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

Days after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, dozens of heavily armed people gathered outside the Kentucky Capitol building Saturday to rail against socialism, communism, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Gov. Andy Beshear.

Several members of the Kentucky State Police looked on as members of the group, composed of people from self-described “militias,” made speeches interspersed with live performances of country songs. Some in the crowd held flags or wore hats supporting President Donald Trump.

At one point, the group paused to take a moment of silence in honor of Ashli Babbitt, a woman who was shot and killed while trying to climb through a window inside the U.S. Capitol.

This isn’t the first time heavily-armed people have walked the grounds of the Kentucky Capitol, where some of the most gun-friendly laws in the nation have been passed. Last year, a group garnered national attention as they walked around inside the Capitol with long guns. This spring, members of the “militia movement” protested Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions and, at one point, hanged Beshear in effigy.

Guns are allowed on the Kentucky State Capitol grounds and in much of the Capitol building, but with COVID-19 safety precautions in-place, the building is closed to those without appointments.