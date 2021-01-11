KY House to get $12 billion state budget bill as it speeds on its way to negotiations

The Kentucky House budget committee sent a $12 billion state budget bill to the House floor on Monday, but in a simplified format intended to speed the measure into negotiations with the Senate.

Last Thursday, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear proposed a Fiscal Year 2022 budget that would include a small boost in education spending, money for school construction and pay raises for teachers and other public employees. Beshear said his plan relies on $613 million in one-time funds but no tax increases or spending cuts.

However, what the House budget committee approved Monday was a one-year continuation plan that essentially mirrors the current state budget, with necessary adjustments for things like debt service, said the committee chairman, Rep. Jason Petrie, R-Elkton.

This is a maneuver to move the budget bill quickly into a conference committee with the Senate, where a final version will be hammered out later in the legislative session, Petrie said. Given the short deadline imposed by a 30-workday session, time is of the essence, he said.

“This is a process bill, not a substantive bill,” Petrie told members of his committee. “We need to get to that committee between the chambers. That’s where that substance will be taken care of.”

Petrie said he planned to meet with the governor’s staff later Monday.

“Everybody is pulling in the same direction, trying to get to the meat of the process,” he said.

Petrie delayed a vote on a separate $340 million COVID-19 relief package that Beshear requested, citing a “technical issue” he discovered with the legislation hours earlier. The relief bill would offer direct aid to small businesses and nonprofits, and it would repay a portion of Kentucky’s loan from the federal government for its unemployment insurance program.

Ordinarily, the legislature would have passed a two-year state budget in 2020, making it unnecessary to deal with the budget this year. However, as the coronavirus pandemic struck Kentucky last March, lawmakers swiftly enacted what was essentially a one-year continuation spending plan and then cut short their session.

Republicans hold super-majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, giving them the freedom to use as much or as little of Beshear’s new budget plan as they like.

Last week, GOP legislative leaders said they will try to find some common ground with Beshear. But they said they were uncomfortable with his reliance on one-time funds, and they feared that pay raises for public employees might be difficult to approve with tens of thousands of Kentuckians made jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several Democrats voted “pass” Monday when the House budget committee approved the executive branch budget bill and related measures for the state’s road fund and its legislative and judicial branches. They said they hadn’t been given enough time to read the contents of the bills before being asked to vote.

“I know this is not going to be the final version of our budget. I’m praying that we can put a lot more of the very, very much needed things that small businesses, nonprofits and unemployment claimants need from this budget before the final version,” said state Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg.