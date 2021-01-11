‘Zero grounds.’ Beshear knocks impeachment effort as KY House forms committee.

The Kentucky House of Representatives formed a seven-member impeachment committee to investigate a petition filed by four Kentucky citizens claiming Gov. Andy Beshear violated the constitution when he imposed lockdowns to limit the spread of COVID-19.

House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, dismissed arguments from Democrats that he shouldn’t take the petition seriously enough to form a committee, saying he had a constitutional obligation to act.

“Our legal counsel believes that... we do have to act on it,” Osborne said. “So we’re just following the process.”

Beshear said during his daily COVID-19 update that the petition has “zero grounds” and said he doesn’t think the House will move to impeach him.

“I understand the Speaker’s position that the law requires they form a committee,” Beshear said. “But going anywhere on it would be trying to undo a valid election.”

While Beshear was dismissive of the petition, there has been movement among members of the House of Representatives to file articles of impeachment of their own. Osborne said he hasn’t talked to any members about impeachment, but that the committee wouldn’t prevent any members from filing their own articles of impeachment.

When asked whether he personally believed Beshear should be impeached, Osborne refused to answer.

“I’m not going to weigh in on that,” he said. “I’m going to let the committee decide what they believe is appropriate.”

Republicans kicked off the 2021 legislative session by filing several bills limiting Beshear’s executive power after chafing at the restrictions he placed on schools and businesses in attempts to limit the spread of the virus.

Impeachment, however, would be an extreme step. Four constitutional officers have been impeached in state-history but only one has been convicted: James “Honest Dick” Tate. Tate was the State Treasurer from 1867-1888, and was impeached after stealing $250,000 from the state, even though he fled the country and was never found.

No Kentucky governor has ever been impeached.

“It’s very unusual,” Osborne said. “This is why we feel like it’s important to follow the process.”

The committee will be chaired by Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, and contains four Republicans and three Democrats selected by majority and minority leadership: Rep. Ed Massey, R-Hebron; Rep. Kim King, R-Harrodsburg; Rep. Suzanne Miles, R-Owensboro; Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg; Rep. George Brown, D-Lexington; and Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green.

Nemes has not yet set when the committee will first meet.