Kentucky House Speaker calls for meeting on Capitol security following FBI warning

House Speaker David Osborne said Tuesday he has requested a meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Kentucky State Police to determine if the state Capitol needs stricter security measures.

The request comes after the FBI issued a warning that armed protests are being planned at all 50 state Capitols between January 16 and January 20 and that some of the people are members of extremist groups, according to the Associated Press.

Osborne said he wanted to meet with Cameron and Beshear about the issue because they have staff in the Capitol building throughout the year, compared to the part-time legislature.

“They are the security experts and they occupy these offices year-round and we don’t,” Osborne said.

The Secretary of State’s office and the Kentucky Supreme court also occupy the building year round but were not mentioned by Osborne. Neither Cameron nor Beshear’s offices immediately responded to a request for comment.

Control over security measures in the Capitol rests with Beshear, who said during his Monday COVID-19 update that he would consult with the legislative and judicial branches before making any changes to Capitol security policies. His office did not respond when asked if they agreed to meet with Osborne.

“Right now, our Capitol is significantly restricted to visitation, just in general,” Beshear said.

Sen. David Givens, R-Greensburg, said on KET’s “Kentucky Tonight” Monday that legislation likely will be filed in the Senate regarding Capitol security and that the aim is to strike a balance between people’s ability to protest while ensuring no one feels “threatened.”

Currently, Kentuckians can carry a gun in the Capitol building, either open or concealed, as long as they declare it to security when they enter. However, the rules require handguns to be holstered and rifles to be hanging. Guns are not allowed in the Supreme Court chambers, the House and Senate chambers and the House and Senate gallery.

Last year, masked and armed protesters drew public outcry when they wandered around the Capitol while the legislature was in session. Photos of the protesters went viral and were picked up by national media.

That was before a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, resulting in five deaths, including one police officer.

Kentucky State Police has been on alert in the days since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. KSP has stationed more officers around the Capitol building and each entrance to the Capitol, including on Saturday when a group of heavily armed self-described “militia members” held a rally at the Capitol and gave speeches denouncing U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Gov. Andy Beshear.

After the “militia” groups had gone home for the day, Osborne described the rally as “peaceful.”

“It was by all appearances a peaceful rally,” Osborne said. “It’s been scheduled, I understand, for quite some time and had nothing to do with what happened in Washington. I didn’t hear any complaints.”

The group held a moment of silence and took a lap around the Capitol in honor of Ashli Babbitt, one of the Trump supporters who was killed while inside the Capitol on January 6.