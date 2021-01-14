Beshear activates Kentucky National Guard for security duty at state Capitol

Members of the Kentucky National Guard help prepare boxes of food for God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, April 7, 2020. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Gov. Andy Beshear has activated the Kentucky National Guard to assist with security in Frankfort in the days before the inauguration of Joe Biden “for any planned act of terror that might be perpetrated by anybody out there.”

“We will be prepared to ensure that what happened in the U.S. Capitol does not happen here in Kentucky,” the Democratic governor said Thursday. “That is our commitment. We will be ready.”

He also said about 270 personnel from the state Guard are headed to the Washington, D.C., “region” to assist with security during the inauguration.

Federal and state law enforcement officials are preparing for possible violence by radical conservatives and extremists in Washington and statehouses around the country. Many rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and there is growing concern about security in association with Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

The Kentucky Capitol has been the scene of several armed protests against Beshear for his emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic. At one rally last year, the Democratic governor was hanged in effigy.

Beshear declined to say how many state Guard personnel will be on duty in the coming days in Frankfort and where they will be located. The Kentucky State Police is in charge of security at the Capitol.

Concerning the Guard activation for Washington duty, Beshear said, “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the bedrocks of our democracy. Historically, the Kentucky National Guard has assisted in and around Washington, D.C., during presidential inaugurations.”

In light of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, “more of our airmen and servicemen have been requested to be there and we have said yes, absolutely yes,” he said.

Beshear said he and Kentucky Adjutant General Haldane “Hal” Lamberton thank the families and employers of the Guard members “for their unwavering support.”