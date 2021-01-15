Kentucky governor closes Capitol grounds Sunday as security measures ramp up

In the wake of the Jan. 6 attack by domestic terrorists on the U.S. Capitol, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state Capitol grounds in Frankfort will be closed Sunday and that security at the Capitol will be increased for the next several days.

“There have been domestic terror threats against state capitols all over the United States. Our commitment is that what happened at the U.S. Capitol will not happen here,” Beshear said Friday in a news release.

“We have the commitment and participation of the Kentucky State Police, Frankfort Police and the Kentucky National Guard to ensure the safety of everyone in this area,” Beshear said. “There have been no requests for permits for gatherings at the Capitol in the coming days, so there are no gatherings or rallies that can or should be happening.”

Beshear had announced on Thursday that he had activated the Kentucky National Guard to provide security at the Capitol in the days leading up to the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden. He did not say how many Guard members will be on duty in Frankfort but that about 270 will be in the nation’s capital.

State capitals have been notified by the FBI of plans for armed protests.

Beshear said the Capitol grounds in Frankfort will be closed Sunday “to further ensure the safety of everyone — both on or around the grounds and in the neighborhoods surrounding the Capitol in Frankfort.”

He acknowledged that the move would inconvenience some in the area.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and your patriotism,” he said. “Domestic terror is never OK. We must stop it every time we see it, and we cannot let what we saw at the U.S. Capitol become a new normal for this country.”

Kentucky’s top two legislative leaders — Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, and House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect —urged any Capitol protests to remain peaceful and did not comment on Beshear’s actions.

In a joint statement issued after Beshear’s, Stivers and Osborne said, “We are aware that threats of violence have been made against state capitols throughout our nation and would like to thank federal law enforcement officials, the Kentucky State Police, and Capitol Security for their attention to this matter.

“We unequivocally support the right to assemble and speak out against the government. However, we will not tolerate the use of violence, intimidation, or destruction and caution that those who engage in it will be held accountable. There is simply no place for it in our Republic, and the people of our Commonwealth demand better.”

Kentucky Adjutant General Haldane (Hal) B. Lamberton, said Guard soldiers will be involved in the security efforts.

Acting Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said the measures were necessary to protect both the public and state buildings. The Capitol grounds include the Capitol, Capitol Annex, the Executive Mansion and an education center.

The Kentucky State Police is in charge of security at the Capitol grounds. The Capitol has been the site of armed protests against Beshear and his emergency orders to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

KSP has not received any requests or notifications of an upcoming rally.

“However, precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the public and state buildings, and will be adjusted as needed.”