Grand jurors sign impeachment petition against Daniel Cameron over Breonna Taylor case.

Three unnamed grand jurors and “other concerned citizens” have filed an impeachment petition against Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the latest petition to be filed after the Kentucky House of Representatives created an impeachment committee.

The petition accuses Cameron of misrepresenting the findings of the grand jury assembled to weigh whether any charges should be filed against the Louisville police officers who killed Breonna Taylor and claims he contributed to inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“These are randomly selected citizens who were compelled to sit on a grand jury and were terribly misused by the most powerful law enforcement official in Kentucky,” said Kevin Glogower, the attorney for the three unnamed grand jurors. “It is truly a testament to the Kentucky Constitution that they are able to be here today and to expose injustice and demand public accountability.”

The killing of Taylor gained national attention during nationwide protests against police violence in 2020, and the grand jury’s decision not to indict any of the officers on charges directly related to Taylor’s death sparked outcry across the country.

The claims about “inciting an insurrection” come from the fact that Cameron sits on the board of the Republican Attorneys General Association. The political arm of the organization, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, made robocalls to encourage people to go to Washington D.C. for a rally on January 6th, according to the Associated Press.

Elizabeth Kuhn, Cameron’s communication director, said earlier this month that “Attorney General Cameron had no involvement in RLDF’s decision.”

Kuhn did not respond to a request for comment about the impeachment petition.

Impeachment petitions have become the latest political football in Frankfort after a group of four citizens filed a petition calling for the impeachment of Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this month. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, formed an impeachment committee to investigate the claims, angering some Democrats who argued that the charges were unfounded.

In turn, Anna Whites, a prominent Democratic attorney, has filed two petitions against Republicans: one against Rep. Robert Goforth, who was indicted on domestic violence charges last year and Friday’s petition against Cameron.

Osborne did not respond to a request for comment, but if the petition is filed correctly, it will likely be assigned to the impeachment committee when the General Assembly returns on February 2.