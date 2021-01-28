Impeachment panel seeks info from Beshear on COVID orders affecting travel, religion

The House impeachment committee is seeking more information from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear about orders he issued to slow the spread of COVID-19 that affected religious gatherings and interstate travel.

After a two-hour closed-door session Wednesday to weigh how the committee should handle a citizens’ petition to impeach the Democratic governor, the Republican-led committee decided to request more information from the governor’s office. In a letter drafted Thursday, the committee asked Beshear to turn over records regarding his enforcement of any executive orders relating to restrictions on religious organizations and a proposed travel ban.

“Our investigation has raised some questions by committee members,” the letter says. “Rather than reaching conclusions by way of speculation, we are requesting some additional information.”

The letter gives insight into where some members of the committee may believe there is merit to the petition, which argues that Beshear should be removed from office because he allegedly violated the constitution by issuing orders that shut down businesses and religious organizations to in-person traffic during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Republicans were outraged when Kentucky State Troopers appeared at at least one church that defied Beshear’s order preventing large in-person gatherings on Easter and reportedly collected the license plate numbers of people who attended the service. There is no evidence legal action was taken against the people who attended the services.

There is also no evidence that Beshear’s order restricting travel to other states was enforced and, in his original response to the committee, the Beshear Administration said the order just asked people to quarantine for 14 days after they traveled to another state.

Beshear’s office has argued the petition should be summarily dismissed because his orders have been upheld by state and federal courts.

Beshear has until Monday to respond to the request. The committee has not yet set a date for its next hearing.